In a very sad turn of events, The Bachelor star Vienna Girardi revealed in a Facebook post earlier today that she suffered a miscarriage earlier this month while carrying her twins, who were just 18 weeks.

In her detailed account of what happened, the 31-year-old said that she too almost died and had to be in the ICU for four days.

The reality star, who won season 14 of the ABC dating competition, announced in June that she was expecting. In July, she announced said that she was to have two girls.

Vienna is known to Bachelor fans as the woman who got a ring from 2010's Bachelor Jake Pavelka.