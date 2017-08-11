Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Divorce Is on Hold: Will They Be Able to Save Their Marriage?

Reunited and it feels so good...sort of.  

A source confirmed to E! News that a divorce may not be on the horizon for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. "It's true that the divorce is not moving forward right now. They are taking a breather and seeing what happens," the insider shared. 

While it's unclear the cause of the reunion, it's hard to believe that they may be on the road to recovery after everything that went down in the last year. First, Angelina tried to take full custody of their six children and then asked for drug and alcohol testing and therapy for Brad. 

They have a lot of baggage to work through, but will they be able to? Could a reconciliation be possible? 

We're breaking down all the latest details in the video above! 

