It looks like Lauren Conrad has had enough of L.A.
Conrad and her husband William Tell's 4,300-square-foot, six-bedroom and five-bathroom home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood was put on the market Thursday with an asking price of $4.495 million.
According to real estate records, it appears to be the final L.A. home belonging to the fashion designer and former star of The Hills, who recently welcomed her first child, son Liam. She bought the property in 2013 for $3.65 million. Flipping Out star and interior designer Jeff Lewis had renovated it for a previous owner, Variety reported.
Trulia; Getty Images
The house is gated and sits on almost 12,000 square feet of land and contains a huge backyard and patio but no pool. It also has a massive kitchen with white wood cabinets and white stone countertops, a double stainless steel oven. The property has dark hardwood floors, French doors and a wood-burning fireplace.
Conrad and her husband currently own two beachfront homes in her native Laguna Beach, CA. One is a 3-bedroom house she bought in 2009 for $2 million. She tried to sell it in early 2014, months before she wed Tell, but then took it off the market. It is currently worth around $3 million.
Around the same time of the canceled sale, Conrad bought a 3-bedroom house on the same street for $8.5 million.
Conrad had recently sold a 5-bedroom home in the posh Los Angeles coastal community of Pacific Palisades. She bought the property in 2015 for a $4.4 million and sold it this past May for $4.75 million.
In 2016, she sold a newly renovated 2-bedroom Beverly Hills penthouse condo for $2.8 million—more than double the $1.35 million she paid in 2012.
In 2011, during the housing crisis, Conrad sold the Spanish-style 3-bedroom Hollywood house she lived in on The Hills for an even $2 million—a loss; She had purchased the property in 2008 for $2.36 million, renovated it and rented it out for a couple of years.
The house had become a tourist attraction due to her and her show's popularity and paparazzi were also often spotted lurking around it.
"You can hear the tour guides like, 'Just yesterday, we saw Lauren Conrad pulling into her driveway and she stopped to get the mail,'" Conrad told E! News at the time. "And Lo [Lauren Bosworth] was walking down the street one day and they were like, 'Here on the left we have a celebrity dog walker walking Chloe.' They knew my dog's name and Lo was like, 'They just called me a celebrity dog walker!' "
Conrad also said at the time she "would love to return to Orange County," adding, "L.A. is a really young city and it's great for now, but eventually I'm going to want to settle down a little bit."