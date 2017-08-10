The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills
The words Waldorf Astoria evoke pure glamour, but until recently the infamous (and infamously expensive) hotel chain was completely absent from the west coast. That meant that stars who wanted to soak in the lap of luxury had to travel to New York or Europe and Asia to get the signature Waldorf experience. As of this summer, that Park Avenue vibe is officially alive and well in Beverly Hills. No one is happier than Dorothy Wang, star of Famously Single (which airs Sundays at 10/9c on E!), who can be found lounging around the hotel pretty much any day of the week.
The reality show maven showed E! News' Justin Sylvester around the property, which caters to the interest of celebrities with a variety of over-the-top amenities. There is a Jean Georges restaurant outpost serving up award-winning French food. There is a La Prairie spa, the only one in all of Los Angeles. And there is a $20,000-per-night presidential suite. The room is 3,500 square feet (with a 1,400-square-foot patio) and boasts a fully-stocked kitchen, a dining room, a California king bed, a separate glam room and a private mini-gym.
Wang herself has heard musings of both Oprah Winfrey and Mariah Carey making appearances at the Waldorf, so a spread like that only seems fitting.
The McCarren Hotel & Pool
This is the celebrity hideaway, where the stars come to get away from the hustle and bustle of New York. The location makes it easy: It's located in Williamsburg and overlooks the leafy McCarren Park and that means no mobs of fans outside the doors or paparazzi waiting for stars to strut down Fifth Avenue. The hotel also boasts one of the largest pools in the city which means one thing: pool party.
Last month when Dancing With the Stars couple Peta Murgatroydand Maksim Chmerkovskiy needed a place to host their post-wedding soirée they looked no further than the McCarren. They had held their first baby shower at the hotel back in December, so they gathered their friends and family for a day of splashing and drinking in complete private.
While the main draw of the property is the pool, the luxurious guest rooms with views of the New York skyline have drawn the likes of Solange Knowles and Ashley Graham.
The Dream Hollywood Hotel
Consider this the polar opposite of the Waldorf in every way but the price. If stars are in Los Angeles and looking to relax, recharge and get fancy, they head to the Waldorf. If they're looking to re-tox, they head to the Dream. The property just opened in the heart of Hollywood and every inch of it is primed to party.
It boasts two restaurants whose names are synonymous with going big: Beauty & Essex and Tao. The New York transplant hotspots offer bottle service, opulent digs and a major see-and-be-seen vibe. The rooftop is presumably looking to compete with West Hollywood's own celebrity favorite Catch, with fabulous views of the Hollywood Hills and plenty of private booths. It's still brand new and already everyone from Miles Teller to Jamie Foxx to Halle Berry has joined the party.
The Hotel 50 Bowery
Chinatown hasn't always been known as a go-to neighborhood for celebs or New Yorkers looking for the finer things in life, but that's all about to change. Giving the landscape of the storied streets a bit of a facelift is the brand new 50 Bowery, a Joie de Vivre Hotel and the first of the brand to land in Los Angeles. It boasts all the usual luxuries in the room, whether it be upscale spa products or awesomely-outfitted suites, but it's the rooftop that's the real draw.
The Crown sits on the 21st floor of the all-glass establishment with nearly 360-degree views of New York City, from the Brooklyn Bridge to the Empire State Building to the Hudson River. Top Chef alum (and celeb chef himself) Dale Talde and his business partners is heading up the food and beverage program (which will expand to a restaurant and exclusive lounge this fall). The group owns Talde and Massoni (among other restaurants), which are considered some of the city's hottest (and tastiest) haunts, so expect a gorgeous and A-list crowd come opening day.