Forget about the singers, magicians and other talented acts on America's Got Talent. We just fell in love with a young dancing duo.

On Tuesday night's all-new episode, viewers were reintroduced to Artyon and Paige who are eight and nine years old.

In tonight's performance, the duo decided to channel their inner Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey with a rendition of "Time of My Life" from the Dirty Dancing movie.

Despite being in elementary school, this duo completely wowed the audience and judges with their moves and famous lift. And spoiler alert: They totally made it through to the next round.

If their routine wasn't enough to make you a fan, the pair also shares a special story that viewers can't get enough of.