It sounds like Kylie Jenner's 20th birthday might be her most laid back yet!
E! News caught up with the Life of Kylie star and her BFF Jordyn Woods over the weekend to get the scoop on what Kylie has planned for her 20th b-day on Thursday.
"Usually I go on a trip every year and I like to do something special and big. This year I'm just feeling family vibes," Kylie told us exclusively. "I just want to be around my family and my friends and just do something cute."
"I think Jordyn has something planned," E! News' Erin Lim prodded.
"She has secrets," Kylie smiled. "I know she's doing something."
As for party planning for Kylie, Jordyn revealed, "She's not difficult to shop for, but she's definitely difficult to do anything for because she likes to be so hands on in a situation so she just asks a lot of questions. I'm like, ‘Just chill! Just relax!' You know?"
So what gifts are on Kylie's birthday list?
"A jewelry holder," the Lip Kit queen answered. "I needed a new something to carry my jewelry in. That's literally something random. That's the only thing I can think of. Other than that I really don't want anything. I don't care. I'm doing special charity things on my birthday and I like sentimental things, because the materialistic things, if I want something, I'll usually get it myself. I don't really like when people buy things for me."
Kylie added to Jordyn, "Like I would love just a nice card." Too cute.
Watch a brand new episode of Life of Kylie Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!