So… about that Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen tension on Game of Thrones… It's just simply there, according to executive producer David Benioff.

In the HBO-produced Inside the Episode, Benioff addressed the conflict between Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) head on. Jon Snow is there for political reasons, he wants to get dragon glass and if possible convince Dany to become an ally. Meanwhile, Dany wants Jon to bend the knee.

"There's conflict and it's conflict between powerful people and then to make it all even more complicated, they're starting to be attracted to each other. So much of it is not from dialogue or anything we wrote. It's just the two of them in a small space, standing near each other, and us just watching that and feeling the heat of it," Benioff said.

You take two attractive people, put them in a cave and then…yep.

Things are finally heating up for Dany, besides with Jon Snow. She's lost two of her closest allies and fleet. "She's in a position where if she doesn't step up soon and come up with a big win for her side, she's going to lose this fight before it even begins," co-creator D.B. Weiss said. "I think she really feels the pressure of her situation more than she ever has before. It's the fight she's been waiting for for her whole life."

In the fourth episode of season seven, viewers finally saw two principal characters face-off on the battlefield when Dany and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) went head-to-head.

"This is the first time we've ever had two sets of main characters on opposite sides of the battlefield and it's impossible to really want any one of them and impossible to want any one of them to lose," Weiss said.

The true standoff never came to fruition, thanks to a dragon and a mysterious savior. Until next week…

Richard Dorner, Game Of Thrones

HBO; Getty Images

Richard Dormer as Beric Dondarrion

The leader of the Brotherhood Without Banners actually has two eyes in real life. 

John Bradley, Game Of Thrones

HBO; Getty Images

John Bradley as Samwell Tarly

Sam somehow looks the same but also way cooler off screen. 

Hannah Murray, Game Of Thrones

HBO; Getty Images

Hannah Murray as Gilly

Gilly would be delightfully shocked to see how good she cleans up. 

Game of Thrones, Ellie Kendrick

HBO/Getty Images

Ellie Kendrick as Meera Reed

Here's hoping Meera and Bran get out of the snow sometime soon so they don't have to wear those heavy furs anymore. 

Conleth Hill, Game Of Thrones

HBO; Getty Images

Conleth Hill as Varys

Varys...with hair?! Is it weird that we're weirded out? 

Kristofer Hivju, Game Of Thrones

HBO; Getty Images

Kristofer Hivju as Tormund

Tormund somehow manages to look exactly the same whether he's in skins or a suit, to the point where he played a hacker in Fate of the Furious and we refuse to accept that his name was anything other than Tormund the Hacker. 

Indira Varma, Game Of Thrones

HBO; Getty Images

Indira Varma as Ellaria Sand

Letting go of Ellaria's anger and grudges makes Indira absolutely flawless in real life.

Michiel Huisman, Game Of Thrones

HBO; Getty Images

Michiel Huisman as Daario Naharis

Onscreen or off, this dude is a regulation hottie.

Iwan Rheon, Game Of Thrones

HBO; Getty Images

Iwan Rheon as Ramsay Bolton

We'll never be able to trust Iwan in real life thanks to Ramsay's evil actions on the show, but he does clean up real well!

Jacob Anderson, Game Of Thrones

HBO; Getty Images

Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm

We love Grey Worm as Dany's most trusted warrior, but off screen, Anderson looks way more fun to hang out with. Just look at that smile!

Liam Cunningham, Game Of Thrones

HBO; Getty Images

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth

Stannis' righthand man looks so much younger and happier in real life!

Thomas Wlaschiha, Game Of Thrones

HBO; Getty Images

Thomas Wlaschiha as Jaqen H'ghar

A man should keep the face he has, because it's super attractive.

Iain Glen, Game Of Thrones

HBO; Getty Images

Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont

Not a single spot of greyscale to be seen!

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kit Harington as Jon Snow

He knows nothing.

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

HBO/Christian Augustin/Getty Images

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen

Without her trademark blond hair, the Mother of Dragons is practically unrecognizable in real life.

Nathalie Emmanuel, Game Of Thrones

HBO; Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei

Dany's handmaiden is gorgeous no matter what, to be honest. 

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

HBO/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark

It's just so nice to see Sansa smiling happily, even if we have to take a trip to reality to see it happen. 

 

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

HBO/Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark

She's the scrappy tomboy taking her survival into her own hands, but IRL, Williams looks a lot less like she could bake men into meat pies. 

Nikolaj Coster Waldau, Game of Thrones

HBO/Ben Gabbe/WireImage

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister

The Kingslayer looks very fine locked up and dirty or all cleaned up.

Rory McCann, Game of Thrones

HBO/Tim Whitby/Getty Images

Rory McCann as Sandor Clegane

Without the steely stare, long hair and unfortunate facial burn, the Hound looks downright lovable. 

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

HBO/Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister

To think you could pass by one of TV's most vicious queens on the street and never even know it!

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

HBO/Tim Whitby/Getty Images

Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth

Brienne may have lived a life of torment because she didn't fit the Seven Kingdoms' standards of beauty and femininity, but she's actually stunning both on and off the show. 

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

HBO/Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister

All gussied up and accepting awards, the actor's looking quite suave out of armor and in a tux.

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

HBO/Tim Whitby/Getty Images

Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy

Let us blow your mind for a second. This Ironborn son is real-life brother to British pop singer Lily Allen. Whoa.

Carice Van Houten, Game of Thrones

HBO/lvy Njiokiktjien/AFP/Getty Images

Carice Van Houten as Melisandre

Frankly, we hardly recognize the Red Priestess when she's not birthing Stannis Baratheon's shadow assassin baby in a dark cave.

Aidan Gillen, Game of Thrones

HBO/Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

Aiden Gillen as Petyr Baelish

The actor steps out looking innocently nothing at all like the scheming mustache-twirling Littlefinger.

Isaac Hempstead Wright, Game Of Thrones

HBO; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark

Smiling and happy offscreen, this young star doesn't look at all like he's been pulled through the snow for 17 years (give or take). 

Stephen Dillane, Game Of Thrones

HBO; Getty Images

Stephen Dillane as Stannis Baratheon

Whoa, this King looks completely unrecognizable without the wear and tear of a Westeros war!

Michelle Fairley, Game of Thrones

HBO/Christian Augustin/Getty Images

Michelle Fairley as Catelyn Stark

RIP Mama Stark, who almost never got a chance to look this happy on screen. 

Dean-Charles Chapman, Game Of Thrones

HBO; Getty Images

Dean-Charles Chapman as Tommen Baratheon

This young king looks way more confident and mature in real life than he did on the show. 

Nell Tiger Free, Game Of Thrones

HBO; Getty Images

Nell Tiger Free as Myrcella Baratheon

The daughter of Cersei and Jaime Lannister looks pretty much the same onscreen as she does in real life: absolutely gorgeous!

Kerry Ingram, Game Of Thrones

HBO; Getty Images

Kerry Ingram as Shireen Baratheon

Kerry is as sweet and innocent as Shireen was, just without the greyscale scars. How Shireen's parents could burn her alive at the stake is just beyond us.

Joel Fry, Game Of Thrones

HBO; Getty Images

Joel Fry as Hizdahr zo Loraq

Let's hope Joel lives longer than his onscreen alter ego, because he looks like way more fun that Dany's betrothed Meereenese local.

Natalie Dormer, Game Of Thrones

HBO; Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Natalie Dormer as Margaery Tyrell

We will most likely never forgive Cersei for taking this beauty away from us. 

Jack Gleeson, Game of Thrones

HBO/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jack Gleeson as Joffrey Baratheon

Jack looks very nice but Joffrey's a jerk we do not miss. 

Kristian Nairn, Game Of Thrones

HBO; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kristian Nairn as Hodor

Hodor :( 

