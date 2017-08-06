Holy guacamole.

Tonight's Game of Thrones may not have even hit a full hour, but somehow it managed to pack in a good chunk of our list of GoT hopes and dreams. So many things happened, and nearly all of them made us very happy.

First of all, Arya finally made it to Winterfell, and got inside after dealing with some truly idiotic guards. She and Sansa met by their father's grave and hugged and compared terrible journeys and made us cry with happiness before meeting up with Bran the Three-Eyed Raven, who has grown just so very irritating. He handed Arya the Valerian steel blade that Littlefinger had given him, since it once nearly killed him.

Bran also revealed his knowledge of Arya's list of people to kill, and after watching Arya's epic sword practice with Brienne, Sansa started to kinda see how much Arya has changed over the past few years.