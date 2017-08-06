Gotta love a cheeky lady!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills starLisa Vanderpump caught up with E! News last night at the "Zappos for Good Speaker Series With Cesar Milan and Lisa Vanderpump" event at the Smith Center in Las Vegas. Before the talk, the Brit sounded off on fellow Bravolebrity Luann de Lesseps recent split from husband Tom D'Agostino.

"That's a shame," said the reality star, who has been married to husband Ken Todd since 1982.

The dog-loving star, who is working hard to put a stop to the Yulin Dog Meat Festival, continued, "I don't think she's the kind of woman to take marriage lightly."

Of course, it wasn't long before the reality star threw in: "But I don't know what went down, or who went down."