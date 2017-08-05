Jenelle Evans has something to celebrate!
The Teen Mom 2 star threw a birthday party for her oldest, Jace, and took to Instagram to spread some bday love for her first born earlier today.
The mom of three, posted a smiling photo of her son behind his birthday cake and wrote, "Party time, 8 years young!" The 25-year-old also posted another image of some of the young party goers lined up.
Little Jace had some fun with his soon-to-be step sister, Maryssa, the daughter of Jenelle's fiancé David Eason, and Jenelle's son Kaiser. The couple also shares a newborn daughter Ensley Jolie.
One person noticeably absent from the festivities was Jenelle's mother, Barbara Evans, whom the reality star has publicly been feuding with for years. In May, Jenelle told E! News, "I don't have much interaction with Barbara anymore. I only speak to her at our drop offs and that's it. I do not discuss the details of my life with her anymore and it will continue to be that way probably for the rest of my life."
Earlier this year, Jenelle spent five weeks apart from her son but eventually in May, she reached a custody agreement with her mother, who had custody of the then-7-year-old.
Jenelle spoke to E! News about her Memorial Day Weekend reunion with her son, which she described as "amazing."
"It felt amazing to finally be reunited," she gushed. "He was so happy he didn't even know what to do first when he got home. I was nervous a little bit because I didn't want Jace thinking it was me that didn't want to visit with him, but when he arrived everything was back to the way it used to be."
In the interview, Jenelle also admitted that it's difficult to have all four children under one roof but that she loves it. "Even though having all four kids on our weekends is a lot, I love being a mom and love the responsibility," confessed the MTV star.
Jenelle, who was previously married to Courtland Rogers, is slated to also take on the role of wife next month. She and David are planning on tying the knot on Sept. 23.
Recently the hands-on mom posted that she'd found her perfect dress during a trip to NYC.
See Jenelle's road to her wedding...
The mother of three flashes her new rock back in February, marking the official start to wedding planning! "We've decided on forever!" she captioned the pic.
Newly engaged Jenelle shares an up-close and personal shot of the ring, and we almost went blind.
David spills on Instagram how surprised his new fiancée was when he got down on one knee. "I still can't believe I actually surprised you with the proposal without you catching on!" he captioned this pic. "I can't wait until the whole world sees how much I love you, but mostly I can't wait until I can call you my wife forever!"
The happy couple poses in front of their new family house, the bride-to-be writing, "Cannot wait to start another new chapter with you and our family!"
Choices, choices, choices! Jenelle heads dress shopping to find her perfect bridal gown.
The soon-to-be-wife recruits some of her most trustworthy girls to help her find the right dress. "So happy they were able to come!" she captioned the Instagram post.
The engaged duo poses before the bride heads dress-searching, since the groom can't see the ensemble pre-wedding, of course.
Now for the most important decision of all—the wedding cake! The couple taste tests some sweet treats.
