Caitlyn Jenner seems to still be supporting president Donald Trump, despite speaking out against him last week.

The Olympic athlete was photographed in Malibu on Thursday, wearing Trump's red "Make America Great Again" baseball cap as she drove around in her convertible Triumph Spitfire.

The outfit choice caused quite a bit of conversation today as Caitlyn had just recently stated that her "allegiance" was no longer with Trump following the transgender military ban.

POTUS issued the statement last week, arguing that that the military "cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail."