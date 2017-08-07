Drop anchor 'cause there's rocky waters ahead.

It's safe to say it's going to be a memorable last day on the yacht as Below Deck Mediterranean's second season is coming to a close...with one of the Bravo hit's biggest secrets finally getting out after being kept under wraps all season.

Having met before the charter season (and filming) had started, deckhand Malia White and chef Adam Glick had kept their romance a secret from everyone, including producers and Wes Walton, Malia's boss and other boat beau. While producers found out about their hook-up midway through the season, Wes has yet to learn the truth...until now.