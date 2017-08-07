Drop anchor 'cause there's rocky waters ahead.
It's safe to say it's going to be a memorable last day on the yacht as Below Deck Mediterranean's second season is coming to a close...with one of the Bravo hit's biggest secrets finally getting out after being kept under wraps all season.
Having met before the charter season (and filming) had started, deckhand Malia White and chef Adam Glick had kept their romance a secret from everyone, including producers and Wes Walton, Malia's boss and other boat beau. While producers found out about their hook-up midway through the season, Wes has yet to learn the truth...until now.
In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Aug. 8 finale, Malia finally comes clean to Wes about her past with Adam, after he showed their text messages to Wes.
You know what they say, hell hath no fury like a chef scorned.
In the video above, Wes confronts Malia about his conversation with the heartbroken chef, saying, "Adam came to me to warn me about the person you are."
And that's when Malia decides to drop the anchor bombshell on him: "The truth is I knew Adam from before."
So how does Wes react to Malia's shocking confession? Watch the video above to find out.
Below Deck Mediterranean's finale airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(Bravo and E! are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)