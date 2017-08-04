@midnight has accomplished a lot in its four short years, and that's partly why Hardwick, Comedy Central, and Funny or Die came to the mutual decision to end it.

"It's a difficult thing to not do a show anymore, but I think we just sort of felt like, what else do we do with this?" Hardwick told E! News at EW's 2017 Comic-Con Bash. "The show, when we put it on the air, was innovative, at least in the states. There's panel shows in Britain, but here, there really isn't another show like it. And it was built on social media, and there wasn't really another show doing that, but just because of the way social media and technology and the internet moves, I think we were right on the precipice of the show starting to feel outdated."

"It was a bummer, but I really think we were just about to run out of hashtags," he continued.