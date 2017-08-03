Mama June Models a Skintight LBD After Losing 200 Pounds

What a difference a year makes!

In the spring of 2016, cameras began following Mama June as she embarked on a weight loss journey. After adopting a new diet and exercise routine—and undergoing multiple surgeries—she debuted her new size 4 figure in the season finale of WE tv's Mama June: From Not to Hot.

June stopped updating her Twitter account in April, and after the final episode aired, she made a single public appearance on May 23 to attend WE tv's Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta premiere. Since then, the 37-year-old reality star has been keeping a low profile at home in Hampton, Ga. In between surgeries, June essentially became a shut-in to avoid being photographed by the paparazzi, as her manager had negotiated a deal for her to debut her slimmer body in People.