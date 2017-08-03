Oscar Pistorius "Okay" After Being Taken From Prison to Hospital

South African Paralympic gold medalist Oscar Pistorius , who is serving a six-year jail term for murdering his girlfriend, was treated in a hospital Thursday.

Prison officials have confirmed the 30-year-old athlete was taken to a medical center but have not released details about his ailment. The South African newspaper The Citizen said he reportedly he suffered chest pains and was treated by medical personnel at the hospital's prison ward before he was discharged in the afternoon.

A prison spokesperson told the outlet, "I cannot confirm that he suffered chest pains."

"We can state that offender Oscar Pistorius was taken to an outside hospital facility this morning for a medical examination, and is expected back in the facility later today," he said.

A family spokesperson told the newspaper the athlete was "okay."