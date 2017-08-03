Oscar Pistorius "Okay" After Being Taken From Prison to Hospital

Herman Verwey/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images
South African Paralympic gold medalist Oscar Pistorius , who is serving a six-year jail term for murdering his girlfriend, was treated in a hospital Thursday.
Prison officials have confirmed the 30-year-old athlete was taken to a medical center but have not released details about his ailment. The South African newspaper The Citizen said he reportedly he suffered chest pains and was treated by medical personnel at the hospital's prison ward before he was discharged in the afternoon.
A prison spokesperson told the outlet, "I cannot confirm that he suffered chest pains."
"We can state that offender Oscar Pistorius was taken to an outside hospital facility this morning for a medical examination, and is expected back in the facility later today," he said.
A family spokesperson told the newspaper the athlete was "okay."
Oscar, nicknamed the 'Blade Runner," rose to fame in 2012 when he became the first double amputee to run in the Olympics. He won two gold medals in the Paralympics.
In July 2016, he was sentenced to six years in prison for murdering his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, on Valentine's Day 2013.
Last August, Pistorius was treated in a hospital for minor wrist injuries he suffered in prison. He denied trying to kill himself after he was treated in hospital for wrist injuries. His brother Carl Pistorius said on Twitter Oscar had "slipped in his cell" and that that he was aware that "there are reports saying that he had tried to injure himself," adding, "They (are) completely untrue and sensational."