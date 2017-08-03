When you check in with the Pearsons for This Is Us season two, expect a time jump—but not that big of a jump.

Creator Dan Fogelman revealed the series picks up in present day a few months after the show's finale on the Big Three's birthday—their 37th. You'll see Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) on the road to adopting another baby, Kate (Chrissy Metz) embarking on her singing career, Kevin (Justin Hartley) working on his romance with Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) and his movie.

And expect to see a lot more of older Rebecca. Fogelman revealed Mandy Moore will spend more time in her old-age makeup, but Moore revealed the process has gotten down to about three, three and a half hours.

"I'm so lucky to have this job, I'll sit in age make-up and prosethics as long as I have to," she said.