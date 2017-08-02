Two weeks ago Justin Bieber shocked fans when he cancelled the 14 remaining dates of his Purpose Tour. His reps spoke out about it, his manager, his fans, but he's kept silent. That is until now.

Earlier today, the hit-making singer posted a heartfelt and lengthy Instagram message to his legion fans explaining why he pulled the plug on his tour. The image posted is of a typed out message written by the Biebs and has no caption.

It begins with gratitude. "I’m so grateful for this journey with all of you. I’m grateful for the tours but most of all I am grateful I get to go through this life WITH YOU! Learning and growing hasn’t always been easy but knowing I’m not alone has kept me going," wrote Bieber.

He continued, "I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times, I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted towards people and the way I treated them! I let bitterness, jealousy and fear run my life!!!"