What time is it? Time to help save East High School.

Just last week, a Salt Lake City rain storm triggered a flash flood that damaged many homes and businesses.

As it turns out, one of those properties was East High School that was used to film Disney Channel's beloved High School Musical franchise.

In pictures posted on cast member KayCee Stroh's Instagram, viewers will easily recognize the gymnasium and cafeteria that received inches of water. As a result, the school is experiencing $2-3 million in damages.

"Basement is completely flooded, here is the cafeteria and they are trying to save the famous basketball court as we speak!" KayCee—who played Martha Cox—shared with her followers. "Fingers crossed for our iconic #easthighschool #wildcats #hsm."