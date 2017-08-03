It looks like Chad Johnson is done trying to romance Karina Smirnoff.

In this exclusive sneak peek from Sunday's new Famously Single, the former Bachelorette hunk confides in Tiffany "New York" Pollard about their rocky relationship.

"Karina's lost," Tiffany says. "Karina's in another space."

"Karina's f--king trying to piss me off," Chad complains. "I don't play those games."

"Why don't you just come in the room and say, ‘Karina, enough is enough. I want you as my woman,'" Tiffany suggests.