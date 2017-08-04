There have been a lot of reminders lately about Jessica Simpson's former life. Last Friday marked the 20th anniversary of boy band 98 Degrees' debut album, a day that, two decades ago, set off the series of events that would eventually create one of pop culture's most-watched (and most-critiqued) couples. At the time of their initial romance, Simpson and 98 Degrees frontman Nick Lachey were two of the biggest names in the teen music genre and their coupling seemed almost destined to be. Five years later they were married and shortly after that their now-infamous reality show, Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica, debuted to a rapt audience.

And despite the fact that the series has been off the air for over 12 years, the world at large still has a healthy appetite for salacious gossip surrounding the foregone husband and wife; we probably don't need to remind you of last month's viral story that involved one of the show's producers dishing several dirty secrets. It's like all of a sudden society collectively remembered that the former singer wasn't always the booming businesswoman and dedicated matriarch we know today.

This version of Jessica Simpson that has been rehashed as of late, the doe-eyed young star who didn't know her poultry from her seafood and who put her personal life on display for all to see, seems almost unrecognizable.