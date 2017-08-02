There were few performances she gave over the ensuing year that didn't reference Angélil in some way, including when she pointedly sang "The Show Must Go On" at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards and René-Charles made a surprise appearance to present her with the Icon Award. Her career and her decades-long love affair with Angélil came full circle in a way when she returned to the Billboard Music Awards this year and sang "My Heart Will Go On" in honor of the 20th anniversary this year of Titanic and the smash-hit single off its soundtrack, the commercial pinnacle of Dion's career.

But life, like the show, has had to go on.

And while no one close to the couple while Angélil was alive could envision the two of them apart, those who love Céline must be happy to see her pressing forward. She released the French-language album Encore un soir last year and embarked on a new tour, Céline Dion Live 2017, in June. Her interviews and appearances are once again on the playful side, though she still graciously answers questions about Angélil and how her family is doing. In addition to flaunting her fashion sense, Dion cracked jokes, danced and spontaneously burst into song on set.

Of course, by the very fact of her being out and about, people are watching closely when it comes to who she's out and about with.

"I think I will probably grieve for the rest of my life," Dion reportedly told The Sun in April. "René has prepared me for all my life since I'm 12. I have never met another man in my life, never kissed another man in my life. I miss him a lot. I miss him a lot—for my partner, for the man I was embracing, kissing, making love with. [Sharing] my worries, my dreams ...' Now it [dating] is definitely too soon for me. I am definitely in love with [René], married to him. He's the love of my life. It's very difficult for me to see myself with another person. The love that I have for him, I live it every day."

So while more recent rumors that she was dating backup dancer Pepe Munoz turned out to be unfounded, there's no question that she's doing exactly as she feels while reacquainting herself with the world as seen through a solo lens.