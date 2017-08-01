We thought Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding was one for the books, but we're not sure they even hold a candle to this couple...
Everyone, meet fashion blogger Feiping Chang and her now-hubby, financier, Lincoln Li (unless you've already heard of them, which is likely after their incredible nuptials).
The pair married last month in Capri, Italy, during one of the most extravagant, over-the-top, three-day (!!!) weddings we've ever laid our eyes on.
Now, thanks to the Hong Kong Tatler, we can give you a breakdown of everything that went into it...
It Marked the First-Ever Wedding at Villa Lysis: The couple was granted the opportunity to marry there after they helped reconstruct it.
"The government has never allowed a wedding to be done [at Villa Lysis]. It took a lot of work, but we're so happy that we were able to help and refurbish this historical monument," Feiping told Tatler. "We actually built an entire bridge to link the grounds of the villa to the rooftop."
It Lasted Three Days: The 150 guests kicked off the couple's celebrations with a massive, lemon-themed "welcome dinner," which took place at Da Paolino restaurant. Then, the following day, the couple boated everyone off to Nerano to hang out at Feiping's favorite beach club, La Conca del Sogno. Finally, the wedding took place on the third day at Villa Lysis.
And She Wore Two Dresses: For the ceremony, Feiping donned the biggest wedding dress Giambattista Valli has ever made. She then changed into another gown by the same designer for the reception.
"For as long as I can remember, I always knew when the day came I would want Giamba to make my dress, because he really makes very dreamlike creations that are just above and beyond," Feiping said. "The final dress definitely exceeded my wildest expectations—it was the biggest dress they've ever made."
It Was Filled With Surprises: Feiping and Lincoln made sure their guests were entertained throughout the entirety of the day...even as they were being chauffeured up to the villa in private golf carts.
"The villa is really high on a cliff, and we planned a lot of little surprises along the way as people were going up," Feiping explained. "We had local bands playing, and we changed some of the street and restaurant signs along the way into our names."
Including a Dessert Room: Yes, there was an entire room dedicated to fancy desserts.
And Flower-Covered Everything: As you can see from the dessert room, there was not one table nor chair nor tree nor piece of decor that was left uncovered with some type of floral accent.
Even the Wedding Favors Were Over-the-Top: Everyone took home a hand-embroidered bag with either their name or a saying that meant something personal to them. At every seating arrangement, guests were given hand-painted name tiles, menus and stationary that were all personalized by an Australian calligrapher.
The wedding also included champagne toasts, lots of dancing, speeches and fireworks to end the night (because, of course).
Here are just a few more pictures and videos to make sure you grasp just how extravagant the affair really was...
So what's your take? Is this the most extravagant wedding ever? Sound off in the comments below!