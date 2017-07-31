Pumpkin Spice Season Is Already Here! 11 Ways You Can Celebrate Early

Pumpkin Spice Products

Sorry summer, but some shoppers are so ready for fall.

Just when it was time to pull out bikinis, sunscreen and beach towels, consumers are now finding themselves longing for fall leaves, Halloween décor and pumpkin spice deliciousness.

And while some are walking into their local store and discovering plenty of spooky decorations—yes, we see you Hobby Lobby—others are craving some much needed pumpkin spice flavors.

Lucky for you, we did some digging and there are already plenty of treats to choose from right now.

Whether you want to start with some breakfast spice or a late-evening pumpkin dessert, plenty of retailers are taking advantage of the food craze that doesn't have to last just one season.

With August upon us, we decided to take a look at the pumpkin spice-themed items available online or in stores right now in our gallery below.

Pumpkin Spice Products

Courtesy of Creative Snacks Co.

Creative Snacks Co. Yogurt Pretzels

Amazon, $6.49

Pumpkin Spice Products

Courtesy of Dunkin Donuts

Dunkin' Donuts Ground Coffee

Target, $7.19

Pumpkin Spice Products

Courtesy of Pepperidge Farm

Milanos

Wal-Mart, $2.98

Article continues below

Pumpkin Spice Products

Courtesy of KIND

KIND Bars

Amazon, $17.95

Pumpkin Spice Products

Courtesy of Jell-O

Jell-O

Amazon, $12.29

Pumpkin Spice Products

Courtesy of Kashi

Kashi Granola Bars

Wal-Mart, $55.70

Article continues below

Pumpkin Spice Products

Courtesy of GoGo Squeez

GoGo Squeeze Apple Pumpkin Spice

Target, $2.49

Pumpkin Spice Products

Courtesy of Nestle

Coffee Mate Pumpkin Spice

Target, Prices Vary

Pumpkin Spice Products

Courtesy of General Mills

General Mills Cheerios

Amazon, $8.89

Article continues below

Pumpkin Spice Products

Courtesy of Burt's Bees

Burt's Bees Lip Balms

Target, $5.79

Pumpkin Spice Products

Courtesy of R.W. Knudsen

R.W. Knudsen Sparkling Pumpkin Spice Juice

Wal-Mart, $2.99

Are your stomachs growling right about now? You are not alone!

Enjoy the rest of summer, ladies and gentlemen. And let's get shopping. 

