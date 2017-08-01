Va-va-voom!

In this exclusive sneak premiere from Sunday's Life of Kylie premiere, Kylie Jenner tries on some seriously sexy dresses as she prepares to surprise a fan, Albert, at his high school prom. The first dress shows a little too much skin for high school.

"It's a little booby for me and Albert, you know?" Kylie says while modeling a sizzling cleavage-baring gown.

As the 19-year-old continues to try on dresses, Kylie's assistant Victoria looks up her old prom pictures. "This doesn't even look like me!" Victoria laughs.