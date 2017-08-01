Va-va-voom!
In this exclusive sneak premiere from Sunday's Life of Kylie premiere, Kylie Jenner tries on some seriously sexy dresses as she prepares to surprise a fan, Albert, at his high school prom. The first dress shows a little too much skin for high school.
"It's a little booby for me and Albert, you know?" Kylie says while modeling a sizzling cleavage-baring gown.
As the 19-year-old continues to try on dresses, Kylie's assistant Victoria looks up her old prom pictures. "This doesn't even look like me!" Victoria laughs.
"Victoria! You're actually cute," Kylie says. "I would totally want you."
"Wait, why didn't you go to prom?" Kylie's stylist asks her.
"I was home schooled," Kylie reveals. "It was really sad actually. I had to un-follow all my friends that I went to school with. They probably all thought I hated them but I just couldn't see it, you know, because they would always post photos and they were all at the prom and I was like, 'Can't see it.' It really just made me sad."
