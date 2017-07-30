What a bunch of conflicted feelings we're feeling right now.

Everything just went wrong tonight, in so many ways. Or it went right, if you're rooting for the Lannisters and Rockstar Euron Greyjoy, which we have to admit we're not.

Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen finally met, but it was at first not the cheerful converging of plot lines we've been dreaming of. Dany sat up there on her high horse of a throne, making Missandei recite an entire monologue of titles while all Davos could do was mumble, "This is Jon Snow...he's king in the north."

Dany went on and on about how she's the rightful Queen and if Jon won't kneel before her, what is he even doing here? Jon, meanwhile, had no reason to call Dany the queen, but did need her help in defeating the Night King. Dany was all "LOL zombies, I've got dragons, bitch." (Basically.) It just didn't go well in general.