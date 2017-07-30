It's a dog-eat-dog world out there!

Kim Zolciak-Biermann was not basking in the summer's glow when she took to Snapchat earlier today to express her "disgust" towards an unknown social media follower who called animal control on her, complaining that the reality star wasn't taking care of her foster dogs properly. Talk about a dog day afternoon...

In the video, the mom of six revealed that a stranger had called animal control to complain about her treatment of her three foster puppies, Shiloh, Sage and Stella. She Fulton County Animal Services came and checked on the condition of the animals.

Kim said, "Apparently somebody thought it would be really cute to call the animal control center on my dogs today and say they were not being taken care of."

The 39-year-old lashed at the unknown person, saying, "I am utterly f--king disgusted and appalled by the person who did this."