Everything was fine and not supernatural at all until an unknown wolf appeared on the lacrosse field, leading Scott and Liam into the woods. There, they found that the forest was filled with dead wolves, all crawling with bugs.

At the always reliably terrifying Eichen House, a guy had been stuck in hardened volcanic rock since at least 1912. Then, two guys bothered him, and he exploded out of the ash, revealing himself to be a hellhound. He wandered around, causing rats in classrooms and fights at the hospital, injuring Liam along the way (and proving himself no match against Mason's Stiles-esque bat). Then he ran into the new guidance counselor.

She had spent her day meeting with all the new seniors and seeming extremely interested in the lives of a few particular students and their extra-curricular activities. Later, she chased after the hellhound and managed to shoot him dead, somehow. She's clearly this season's Mysterious Teacher, but just how evil she is we have yet to see.

Meanwhile, Lydia can't walk into a room without finding herself in a horror movie, and through her visions she learned that when they saved Stiles at the end of 6A, they let something out that shouldn't have been let out, so she informed Scott and a devastated Malia that their post-high school plans would have to wait.