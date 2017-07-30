Bye-bye Mr. Moonman ... Hello Moon Person!
In keeping with some new changes at the network, MTV is doing away with the gendered VMA trophy, lovingly called the "Moonman," in favor of a gender-free space traveler, which will be henceforth known as the "Moon Person."
In an interview with the New York Times, MTV's president Chris McCarthy said that, in addition to getting rid of the gendered categories at the 2017 MTV Movie Awards and upcoming 2017 MTV VMAs, winners would be taking home the gender neutral figure.
In the interview, McCarthy said, "Why should it be a man? It could be a man, it could be a woman, it could be transgender, it could be nonconformist."
Viewers will be able to see the updated trophy at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, which will air live from The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday, August 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.
But that's not all that the head honcho said about shaking up conventions, which the network is known for doing.
McCarthy told the publication that MTV is developing a reality show called We Are They that focuses on young people, who are gender-nonconforming, and their coming-of-age moments.
While MTV, which has faced seriously declining ratings in recent years, is certainly changing its tune, the network is also kicking things old school with its revival of TRL, which McCarthy confirms is due out in October.
The revamp of TRL, which was a new spin on American Bandstand, will initially run an hour a day. The OG TRL debuted on Sept. 14, 1998 and ran until Nov. 16, 2008.
McCarthy also teased the news that a massive studio facing Times Square was being built in hopes of bringing back the magic of yesteryear, when heading to Times Square was a must for adventurous youngsters.
"If we’re going to come back and reinvent MTV, the studio is a given," he said. "It is the centerpiece."
October can't come soon enough...
