Tonight, Teen Wolf returns for its final season—in theory.

While there are indeed just ten more episodes of the show we currently know as Teen Wolf, it appears that MTV is not done with the franchise just yet. It was recently reported that MTV is planning to reboot the series, starting with a podcast "in the spirit of Serial," before developing a new show with a new cast of supernatural teens.

While the idea seems to be that that new show would feature an entirely new cast, the current cast is not unwilling to come back to the series.

"I would love to be a part of it," Tyler Posey told us of the reboot at Comic-Con. "I want to be a part of everything Teen Wolf. I just think it's really cool that we helped build what might be a legacy. Teen Wolf might be a name that's carried around for years, and that's really cool that we were the start* of it. I would love to be a part of the stuff after..."

"Wouldn't be right if you weren't," Shelley Hennig added.

"It wouldn't be right if any of us weren't," Posey agreed.