If R. Kelly is in any way disturbed by the recent accusations against him, he did not show it this past Friday. And neither did his fans.

The R&B singer as he took the stage in Virginia Beach for his first concert since BuzzFeed News reported he's been allegedly holding women against their will in a "cult"-like atmosphere, which he has denied.

R. Kelly gave his usual seductive performance, delighting female fans in the front rows. He encouraged a fan to touch him as he crouched down onstage and encouraged another to hand him her phone, which he then proceeded to rub against his crotch.