R. Kelly Encourages Fan to Touch His Body and Rubs Phone Over Crotch in Concert Amid "Cult" Accusations

If R. Kelly is in any way disturbed by the recent accusations against him, he did not show it this past Friday. And neither did his fans.

The R&B singer as he took the stage in Virginia Beach for his first concert since BuzzFeed News reported he's been allegedly holding women against their will in a "cult"-like atmosphere, which he has denied.

R. Kelly gave his usual seductive performance, delighting female fans in the front rows. He encouraged a fan to touch him as he crouched down onstage and encouraged another to hand him her phone, which he then proceeded to rub against his crotch. 

A post shared by Naomi (@naomidinah) on

A post shared by Naomi (@naomidinah) on

R. Kelly did, however, take the stage an hour and a half late and performed for less than an hour.

"Crowd was fine bc most were prob lifelong fans like me lol," wrote Instagram user @naomidinah, who posted videos of the singer onstage. "Lil upset it was shorter than normal tho he wad only on stage 45 mins."

"Last night in Virginia Beach the ladies were in the building...," R. Kelly tweeted Saturday. "can't wait to see you all tonight in ❌BALTIMORE❌ for #TheAfterPartyTour."

In the Buzzfeed News report, several parents said R. Kelly is holding their daughters against their will. One of them, 21-year-old Joycelyn Savage, later told TMZ in a  video interview she is in a "happy place" in her life and is "not being brainwashed." She said she wanted her parents and readers to know she is "totally fine."

R. Kelly has not been charged with any crime stemming from the accusations. His attorney had said in a statement that the singer "is both alarmed and disturbed at the recent revelations attributed to him" and "unequivocally denies such allegations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name."

