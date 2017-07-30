A man was arrested at Tampa Bay Comic Con Saturday on suspicion of stalking Kate Beckinsale, who later made a scheduled celebrity guest appearance at the event.

Terry Lee Repp, a 45-year-old resident of Iowa, was booked in jail that morning on a $500 bond after he turned up at the Tampa Bay Convention Center a couple of hours before the actress was set to take the stage for a Q&A session, police records show. She filed a police report against him. He has not commented.

"[Repp] appears to have an irrational obsession with [Beckinsale] and has traveled across the country in an effort to harass her," the police report said, according to the Tampa Bay Times.