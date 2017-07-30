Kate Beckinsale's Alleged Stalker Arrested at Tampa Bay Comic Con Before Her Appearance

Kate Beckinsale

Maciel / AKM-GSI

A man was arrested at Tampa Bay Comic Con Saturday on suspicion of stalking Kate Beckinsale, who later made a scheduled celebrity guest appearance at the event.

Terry Lee Repp, a 45-year-old resident of Iowa, was booked in jail that morning on a $500 bond after he turned up at the Tampa Bay Convention Center a couple of hours before the actress was set to take the stage for a Q&A session, police records show. She filed a police report against him. He has not commented.

"[Repp] appears to have an irrational obsession with [Beckinsale] and has traveled across the country in an effort to harass her," the police report said, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Police said that at a 2016 event in Salt Lake City, Utah, Repp touched Beckinsale's back and talked about stabbing her. They also said he followed her to Houston later that year and was detained by police there, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

"[His] actions have caused [Beckinsale] substantial emotional distress and caused her to fear for safety," the police report said.

A post shared by Nathan Taylor (@nateronin) on

Beckinsale postponed her Comic Con appearance for several hours after Repp's arrest.

She made no mention of him onstage. She also appeared to be in good spirits while talking to fans and taking photos with them and signing autographs at the event, while being guarded by security.

