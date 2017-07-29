Miss Missouri Sophia Dominguez-Heithoff Crowned Miss Teen USA 2017

Ladies and gentlemen, meet your new Miss Teen USA.

Out of 51 beautiful contestants, Miss Missouri Sophia Dominguez-Heithoff wowed the judges like nobody else with her brains, talent and beauty Saturday night at the annual beauty pageant.

While there were plenty of reasons to celebrate in the final moments of the telecast streamed live online, Sophia and all the finalists went through quite a weekend before a winner was crowned. In fact, Miss Missouri's toughest task may have come during the Q&A portion.

During the question and answer segment, the 17-year-old explained that during her Girl Scouts project she lobbied the Missouri legislature to pass a law to help adults with developmental disabilities.

Sophia is a Kansas City native. She will be attending the University of Kansas. In addition to winning Miss Teen USA pageant, the teen will receive a $10,000 scholarship and a $5,000 cash reward.