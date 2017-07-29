Kris Jenner Looks Like a "Snack" in Bikini Photo Posted by Khloe Kardashian

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Karlie Kloss

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Unforgettable Beauty Pageant Disasters

Best and Worst Celebrity Transformations

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

For body inspiration, the Kardashian and Jenner girls don't have to look farther than their mama.

Khloe Kardashian posted on her Instagram page Saturday a mirror selfie of Kris Jenner wearing a white patterned bikini and white knit cover-up.

"Kris Jenner looking like a snack!" she wrote. "I see you mommy! #6KidsAndBad!"

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager, mom of Khloe, Kim KardashianKourtney Kardashian, Rob KardashianKendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner and grandmother of North and Saint WestMasonPenelope and Reign Disick and Dream Kardashian, has showcased her bikini body before—during a family trip to St Barts in 2015 and in Instagram pics she posted in 2013 and 2014.

Photos

Bikini Gallery

Kris Jenner, Bikini

Instagram

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on

Kris is currently vacationing at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the South of France.

"Morning!!! #blessed #hotelducapedenroc #happyplace," she wrote on Instagram Friday.

TAGS/ Kris Jenner , Top Stories , Bikinis , Kardashian News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.