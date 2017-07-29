For body inspiration, the Kardashian and Jenner girls don't have to look farther than their mama.

Khloe Kardashian posted on her Instagram page Saturday a mirror selfie of Kris Jenner wearing a white patterned bikini and white knit cover-up.

"Kris Jenner looking like a snack!" she wrote. "I see you mommy! #6KidsAndBad!"

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager, mom of Khloe, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner and grandmother of North and Saint West, Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick and Dream Kardashian, has showcased her bikini body before—during a family trip to St Barts in 2015 and in Instagram pics she posted in 2013 and 2014.