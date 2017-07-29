They're back!
Four former stars of NBC's Parks and Recreation had a beautiful reunion this week; Amy Poehler (Leslie Knope), Chris Pratt (Andy Dwyer) and Retta(Donna Meagle) joined Aubrey Plaza (April Ludgate) at the premiere of her new movie Ingrid Goes West in Hollywood.
Parks and Recreation aired on NBC between 2009 and 2015 and members of the cast has reunited sporadically over the years. Poehler, Rob Lowe (Chris Traeger) and Rashida Jones (Ann Perkins) got together to celebrate the Fourth of July in 2015, months after the series finale aired.
Whether it's a couple of years later or 20 years later, cast reunions never fail to make our hearts swell. Check out more TV stars who got together after their shows went off the air or after colleagues left, including the casts of shows such as Arrow, Glee, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The O.C., Gossip Girl, Dawson's Creek and Jersey Shore.
They spend long days together, usually for many years. They see each other more than their own families. The bond between TV casts is (usually) strong, so when the show stops the bond certainly doesn't. Thanks to social media we've been treated to more than our fair share of TV reunions and we've assembled the best recent ones—try not to get too nostalgic.
Amy Poehler, Aubrey Plaza, Retta and Chris Pratt reunited in July 2017 to support Plaza at the premiere of her new movie Ingrid Goes West.
"Recreating our old comic con photo from a few yrs ago. Love these guys @davidpaulramsey & @stephenamell #Arrow," Colton Haynes wrote on Instagram.
Becca Tobin and Kevin McHale support Matthew Morrison at the Gilt & Sherpapa Supply Co. launch event at Catch Los Angeles.
7th Heaven's Beverley Mitchell reunited with her TV husband at a movie premiere. She wrote on Instagram: "My two husbands!! But only one is my true love! aways great catching up with my tv hubs @boraborageorge at @geoffmstults premiere for @unforgettablethemovie and such an awesome date night with my love, Michael!"
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni reunited in April 2017 for his 56th birthday.
Jake T. Austin and Cole Sprouse reunited at WonderCon 2017.
Alfonso Ribeiro shared the group snapshot featuring Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Joseph Marcell to his Instagram, which he captioned, "Always amazing to spend an afternoon with my Fresh Prince family. Wishing that James Avery was still with us to make this complete."
Before shooting begins on the set of Nashville, Rachel Bilson receives a warm welcome from his past and present co-star Chris Carmack.
Rachel Bilson posted this selfie with Jaime King and Wilson Bethel on Instagram in March 2017, almost two years after the show ended its four-year run.
Jack McBrayer and Rachel Dratch attend the Crazy For You after party at Planet Hollywood Times Square in New York City.
Megan Mullally, Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes will be reuniting much more often now that their Will & Grace revival is finalized.
The greatest 2017 Valentine's Day post on Instagram may have come from Detective Benson and Detective Stabler. "And then that happened... Just when I thought Valentine's Day was over," Mariska Hargitay wrote on Instagram while posing with Christopher Meloni.
This isn't the Upper East Side! Jessica Szhor and Chace Crawford posed together during The Chainsmokers' Pre-Grammys celebration in L.A.
It's a Camden sisters reunion! Beverly Mitchell, Mackenzie Rosman, and Jessica Biel know there's no greater feelin' than the love of family, and Mitchell could do nothing but gush about her TV sisters on her blog.
Those Degrassi kids sure do love to reunite, and we sure do love to watch them! "Just like the old days," McDonald captioned this Instagram of BFFs Manny and Emma, hanging out once again.
Michelle Williams and James Van Der Beek reunited publicly for the first time in 16 years since their beloved TV sitcom when off the air in 2003.
Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff made quite the perfect pair both on Broadway and at McKinley High!
Who knew that someday Mia Jones (Nina Dobrev) would be presenting Jimmy Brooks (Drake) with the award for Favorite Rap Album at the 2016 American Music Awards?
Chad Michael Murray and James Lafferty made hearts melt everywhere for those Scott brothers when they snapped their Instagram reunion.
Most of the members of the cast reunited at REWind Con 2016 in Chicago.
Show me that smile again! Alan Thicke (Jason Seaver), Tracey Gold (Carol Seaver) and Jeremy Miller (Bean Seaver) reunite for the sitcom's 31st anniversary event at REwindCon, as seen in a photo posted on the event's Instagram page.
The fabulous foursome of the beloved comedic sitcom posed for a photo during Megan Mullally and husband Nick Offerman's comedy show
Fist pumps anyone? Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola joins Jenni "Jwoww" Farley and her husband for a night out at Star's Scene Stealers event in New York City.
While appearing on the new Harry talk-show, Debra Messing delivered a PSA for America to forgive Harry Connick Jr.'s Will & Grace character.
Full hearts, y'all! Friday Night Lights' Coach and Mrs. Coach—Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton—got back together at the 2016 Emmys. "Reunited. #Emmys #fnl #blurry," Britton posted on Instagram.
Bryan Cranston, Julia-Louis Dreyfus and Jerry Seinfeld staged their own Seinfeld reunion at the 2016 Emmys. Jerry, Elaine and Tim Whatley, together again.
McKinley High's back in session! Lea Michele shared a photo with co-star Chris Colfer on Instagram captioned, "Any night where I get to see this guy is a good night... #kurtandrachelforever"
Texas forever! Minka Kelly and Scott Porter, AKA Lyla Garrity and Jason Street, brought back all the feels when they hung out at a Cinespia screening of Sixteen Candles in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 10.
London Tipton (Brenda Song) and Arwin (Brian Stepanek) came together for this recent selfie that transported us right back to the Tipton Hotel.
Prepare yourself for a serious emotional rollercoaster with this adorable photo of the 8 Simple Rules cast reunited that Kaley Cuoco shared on her Instagram. A little #8simplerules reunion party today with a tiny addition @kateylous @martinspanjers @amy_davidson #lennoxsawyerlockwood," she wrote, with this gut punch at the end: "(someone is smiling down on us)!" John Ritter, you are still very much missed.
Val + Brandon 4 Ever? Former on-screen lovers Tiffani Thiessen and Jason Priestly came together at the Raising the Bar to End Parkinson's event at Laurel Point on Wednesday, July 27.
Clexa lives on, at least at the EW Comic Con party. "Found ma gurl!!!" Eliza Taylor shared on Twitter when posing with Alycia Debnam-Carey.
#Lost reunion! @iansomerhalder @emiliede_ravin #worldscollide," Rebecca Mader shared on Instagram while attending Comic-Con. "#Claire #Boone #Charlotte."
How's this for a unique reunion location? Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner come together at the Versace Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 show at Paris Fashion Week.
"I would never have the courage to post this if Hilarie had a Twitter account," Robert Buckley said of this sweet One Tree Hill reunion pic with Hilarie Burton and Stephen Colletti. We're happy to have it, even if someone's eyes are just a little closed...
"As requested, your Josh & Donna selfie. Good night Austin!" Janel Moloney tweeted, alongside her reunion with Bradley Whitford at the ATX TV festival in Austin, TX. The cast reunited with Aaron Sorkin on Saturday, June 11 for a panel full of long-held secrets and reminiscing.
During the 2016 ATX Festival, Vanessa Williams, Rebecca Rominjn, America Ferrera and more cast members came together to reminisce about the popular ABC series.
As Scott Porter put it in his caption for this epic Friday Night Lights reunion at ATX TV Festival, "Clear Eyes, Full Hearts..."
"Got emotional hadn't seen grandson in 5 yrs; he's so kind, smart,"wrote Louanne Stephens on a photo with former TV grandson Zach Gilford at ATX TV Festival's Friday Night Lights reunion.
Mae Whitman snapped a shot with her two Parenthood loves, Matt Lauria and Scott Porter, a.k.a. some of Friday Night Lights' best footballers. (Yes, we're still jealous of her for that.)
Double Dare host extraordinaire Marc Summers tweeted a booze-fueled nostalgic photo with two former DD coworkers, writing, "Drunk DD with the old team!"
"Look who I ran into at Science World!!" Shiri Appleby wrote on Instagram while visiting Vancouver over the Memorial Day weekend. #lizandmax4eva #roswell
Solomon family feels! Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Kristen Johnston reunited at the Lupus LA Orange Ball and had a ball of a time, according to Kristen's Twitter. Gordon-Levitt retweeted the pic and added, "Ma big sis... <3."
"Me & the girls came to support our Bros @dannymasterson & @aplusk for the taping of their season finale of #TheRanch #Season 1," Wilmer Valderrama wrote with this Instagram pic of almost the whole gang back together. Eric (Topher Grace) may be missing, but we will happily settle for a 5/6 reunion with Valderrama, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon, and Danny Masterson.
They may no longer be on The Vampire Diaries, but Gilberts always stick together, according to this pic that Nina Dobrev posted with Steven R. McQueen from Coachella.
Lacey Chabert and Jennifer Aspen come together in Laguna Beach, Calif. for a mom event sponsored by Ju-Ju-Be diaper bags.
Mae Whitman celebrated National Sibling Day (or "sibsy day," as she called it) by Instagramming a pic with her TV brother, real-life BFF and roommate, Miles Heizer.
"A #HartOfDixie reunion with fellow Husker, @Jaime_King. I got real sad 'bout the show apparently! #LongLiveTheHart," Scott Porter captioned this pic with his former TV fiancee on Whosay.
Earlier this year, Plaza talked to E! News about the possibility of a formal Parks and Recreation reunion.
"I do feel like someday we'll do like, some kind of messed up Parks and Rec movie," she said. "But it'll be rated R and we'll get to do all the things that we wanted to do but we couldn't do on network television."