Four former stars of NBC's Parks and Recreation had a beautiful reunion this week; Amy Poehler (Leslie Knope), Chris Pratt (Andy Dwyer) and Retta(Donna Meagle) joined Aubrey Plaza (April Ludgate) at the premiere of her new movie Ingrid Goes West in Hollywood.

Parks and Recreation aired on NBC between 2009 and 2015 and members of the cast has reunited sporadically over the years. Poehler, Rob Lowe (Chris Traeger) and Rashida Jones (Ann Perkins) got together to celebrate the Fourth of July in 2015, months after the series finale aired.

