It's never too early to put on your dancing shoes.
When Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd welcomed their first child together, many fans wondered if baby Shai would receive any dancing genes or skills from mom and dad.
According to one Instagram video, we may have the answer.
On Friday night, Maksim documented his son's first dance instructions from the one and only Val Chmerkovskiy. Spoiler alert: This kid has some moves.
"D N A. Something about some fruit and some trees.... @iamvalc with first instructions and I just noticed that Shai doesn't have a shirt on.....damn it.....LMAO.....I'm literally laughing as I'm typing this," the Dancing With the Stars pro wrote on Instagram. "#WasntEvenTryingToSayAnyOfThis #HowDoChmerkovskiysAlwaysEndUpNaked #babyCmerkovskiy."
Ever since welcoming their first child, both Maksim and Peta have documented their child's many firsts on social media. At the same time, the famous pair hasn't been shy about expressing their love for one another as both partners and parents.
"To me, she's the best at everything motherly," Maksim previously shared with E! News. "She's very sensual, she's feminine, she's strict when she needs to be. She's already making an incredible mom…I thought I'd be tough, and she'd be kind of goofy, and it's completely not that. So, it goes to show, you don't know when those motherly instincts will kick in and what you become as a person. She's amazing!"
Peta added, "I think it's the perfect time for everything. I feel—hate to use the word 'blessed'—but I really do. I feel so grateful for having my little family right now. Life is so good. Life is amazing. I couldn't ask for anything more."
And while it's far too soon to tell if baby Shai will be exploring the world of dance as he grows up, this family definitely sees a bigger family in their future.
"I would like to have as many kids as Peta decides to pop out," Maksim previously shared with E! News. "I think we're going to have as many kids as we can ourselves and just adopt a couple of kids. I just want a big family."