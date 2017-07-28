It's never too early to put on your dancing shoes.

When Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd welcomed their first child together, many fans wondered if baby Shai would receive any dancing genes or skills from mom and dad.

According to one Instagram video, we may have the answer.

On Friday night, Maksim documented his son's first dance instructions from the one and only Val Chmerkovskiy. Spoiler alert: This kid has some moves.

"D N A. Something about some fruit and some trees.... @iamvalc with first instructions and I just noticed that Shai doesn't have a shirt on.....damn it.....LMAO.....I'm literally laughing as I'm typing this," the Dancing With the Stars pro wrote on Instagram. "#WasntEvenTryingToSayAnyOfThis #HowDoChmerkovskiysAlwaysEndUpNaked #babyCmerkovskiy."