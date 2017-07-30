Ronnie Magro-Ortiz is ready to move on from the past.

In Sunday night's episode of Famously Single, the Jersey Shore star opened up about his roller coaster relationship with ex-girlfriend Sammi Sweetheart during his one-on-one session with Dr. Darcy Sterling. "Why aren't you with Sam?" the relationship therapist wondered.

"I don't think that she ever fulfilled me inside," the 31-year-old TV personality confessed. "I guess that's why I cheated. Maybe she wasn't exactly what I needed."

After hearing about Ronnie's conversation with Dr. Darcy, Malika Haqq had one burning question on her mind. "Are you really over her?" she asked. And he replied, "Yes."