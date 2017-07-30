Ronnie Magro-Ortiz is ready to move on from the past.
In Sunday night's episode of Famously Single, the Jersey Shore star opened up about his roller coaster relationship with ex-girlfriend Sammi Sweetheart during his one-on-one session with Dr. Darcy Sterling. "Why aren't you with Sam?" the relationship therapist wondered.
"I don't think that she ever fulfilled me inside," the 31-year-old TV personality confessed. "I guess that's why I cheated. Maybe she wasn't exactly what I needed."
After hearing about Ronnie's conversation with Dr. Darcy, Malika Haqq had one burning question on her mind. "Are you really over her?" she asked. And he replied, "Yes."
Meanwhile, the celebrities got lessons in how to be sexy from two professional dancers, including the Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin. And everyone—well, except Dorothy Wang—really enjoyed the seductive exercise.
"I unleash my inner Pussycat doll!" Tiffany "New York" Pollard said. "Malika's throwing her head like a sexy little slut. We're all having a good time."
Check out the recap video above to watch what else went down on tonight's episode, including Karina Smirnoff and Chad Johnson's uncomfortable dinner date!
