If you feel like you've been waiting years to see Jamie Fraser's "hiding in a cave" look on screen, your moment is here.

Starz just released a new first look at season three of Outlander, and it's positively packed with new footage. While we've seen glimpses of Claire (Caitriona Balfe), Frank (Tobias Menzies), Brianna (Sophie Skelton), and Roger (Richard Rankin) in the 60s and Jamie (Sam Heughan) after the disastrous battle of Culloden, we hadn't yet seen what becomes of Jamie after he escapes the battlefield and ends up hiding from the English in a cave near his home of Lallybroch.

Basically, he's rocking a serious mountain man look, and we don't know how we feel about the fact that we kind of dig it.