If you feel like you've been waiting years to see Jamie Fraser's "hiding in a cave" look on screen, your moment is here.
Starz just released a new first look at season three of Outlander, and it's positively packed with new footage. While we've seen glimpses of Claire (Caitriona Balfe), Frank (Tobias Menzies), Brianna (Sophie Skelton), and Roger (Richard Rankin) in the 60s and Jamie (Sam Heughan) after the disastrous battle of Culloden, we hadn't yet seen what becomes of Jamie after he escapes the battlefield and ends up hiding from the English in a cave near his home of Lallybroch.
Basically, he's rocking a serious mountain man look, and we don't know how we feel about the fact that we kind of dig it.
Season three follows Claire's journey to reunite with her highlander husband after he sent her back to the 1940s in the season two finale, believing he was about to die in battle. We then caught up with Claire, her daughter, and friend Roger Wakefield in the 1960s, discovering that Jamie did not actually die on that battlefield.
Their reunion is sure to be sweet, but it looks like the trip towards that reunion will be pretty fun to watch, too.
During the show's panel at the TV Critics' Association summer press tour, nearly the entire cast was on hand (or at least on the screen) to talk about the upcoming third season. Executive producer Ron D. Moore revealed that when he first looked at the page count of the book, Voyager, he considered splitting the season into two. After laying out all the events of the series, it became clear that it was a full season, with the midpoint coming when Jamie and Claire finally reunite in that highly anticipated print shop.
Starz
The second half of the season takes place largely on ships in Jamaica, with South Africa standing in for Jamaica and the ships on loan from Black Sails.
As for when the show will eventually end someday, do not expect Outlander to pull a Game of Thrones and pull ahead of the books. There are currently eight of them, and no signs of stopping.
"I cannot imagine a scenario where we catch up with Diana Gabaldon," Moore said, adding that she will determine when the story comes to an end.
Outlander premieres Sunday, September 10 on Starz, and in case that's not enough for you, Starz confirmed that season four will air in 2018.