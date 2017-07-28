Queen Elizabeth II's Buff Great-Nephew Snaps a Selfie in His Underwear

A post shared by Arthur Chatto (@arnchatto) on

Move over, Prince Harry—there's a new hot royal in town.

Arthur Chatto, grandson of Queen Elizabeth II's sister, Princess Margaret, has a lot to show off. The 18-year-old, who is currently 23rd in line for the Brtish throne, recently posted a photo on Instagram of himself in his Calvin Klein briefs. Could this be the modern era of the royal family?

Just recently, Harry admitted that sometimes he wishes he were able to lead an "ordinary life." He even confessed that no member of the royal family wants to be king or queen!

His young relative seems to be following in his footsteps, as Arthur recently graduated from Eton, one of the most famous schools in the world, with a focus on military learning. However, the former page boy is quite the adventurer. His Instagram page only boasts 16 photos, but most are of his travels, including mountain climbing and arctic diving.

The muscle pic is the latest thing he's posted and it has received a slew of both encouraging and creepy comments in multiple languages plus a little more than 2,000 likes.

