Move over, Prince Harry—there's a new hot royal in town.

Arthur Chatto, grandson of Queen Elizabeth II's sister, Princess Margaret, has a lot to show off. The 18-year-old, who is currently 23rd in line for the Brtish throne, recently posted a photo on Instagram of himself in his Calvin Klein briefs. Could this be the modern era of the royal family?

Just recently, Harry admitted that sometimes he wishes he were able to lead an "ordinary life." He even confessed that no member of the royal family wants to be king or queen!