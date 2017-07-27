Prince William did his country proud.

Before his final shift as a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance Thursday, the 35-year-old Duke of Cambridge wrote editorial for The Eastern Daily Press to look back at his time served.

William announced in January that he would be leaving the EEAA; he and Kate Middleton would also leave Amner Hall, their family's country home, to live in Kensington Palace full-time.

After flying rescue helicopters with the Royal Air Force for three years, the prince joined the EEAA in 2015. "Over the past two years I have met people from across the region who were in the most desperate of circumstances. As part of the team, I have been invited into people's homes to share moments of extreme emotion, from relief that we have given someone a fighting chance, to profound grief. I have watched as incredibly skilled doctors and paramedics have saved people's lives. These experiences have instilled in me a profound respect for the men and women who serve in our emergency services, which I hope to continue to champion even as I leave the profession," he wrote. "I am hugely grateful for having had this experience."