The old saying "One tequila, two tequila, three tequila, FLOOR!" does not apply to the women of The Real Housewives of New York City.
As viewers saw in the Wednesday, July 26 episode of the series, Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Luann D'Agostino, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Carole Radziwill and Tinsley Mortimer drank—and we mean drank—their fair share of tequila while in Tequila, Mexico. And then they kept going. The party continued at the pool (there was making out and screaming), and next week you'll see the aftermath, the tequila dinner.
In the preview clip below, Dorinda took issue with Bethenny's desire to have everyone come to dinner on time.
"You say I'm not on time, but it's vacation time," Dorinda said (through subtitles). Yep, it's that kind of night.
"And by the way, getting some food into all of us wouldn't be a terrible idea," Bethenny said in a confessional. "We've eaten tequila all day."
Bethenny and Dorinda continued their disagreement (we're not calling it a fight, and it's barely a disagreement) all the way to the dinner table.
"When you show up at the door and you're aggressive, it scares me a little bit," Dorinda told Bethenny at dinner.
"This is all like a big act right now," Bethenny responded. And that set Dorinda into one of her trademark drunk speeches, arms flailed every which way.
Dorinda punctuated her incoherent speech by stabbing her knife into the table. And also her hand. Oops!
"At this point Dorinda is the weakest link the drinking department because she's a little bit of a loose cannon," Bethenny said in her confessional.
Carole and Tinsley were on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and discussed the season so far and Carole admitted her one regret.
"Maybe having the election night party, which I thought was going to be a celebration…Actually this season I didn't have any regrets. I laughed a lot. I thought it was really fun and really funny," Carole told host Andy Cohen.
Guess she doesn't regret all the tequila from that night!
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
