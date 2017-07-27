The old saying "One tequila, two tequila, three tequila, FLOOR!" does not apply to the women of The Real Housewives of New York City.

As viewers saw in the Wednesday, July 26 episode of the series, Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Luann D'Agostino, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley, Carole Radziwill and Tinsley Mortimer drank—and we mean drank—their fair share of tequila while in Tequila, Mexico. And then they kept going. The party continued at the pool (there was making out and screaming), and next week you'll see the aftermath, the tequila dinner.

In the preview clip below, Dorinda took issue with Bethenny's desire to have everyone come to dinner on time.