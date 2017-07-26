HBO isn't backing down from their forthcoming drama Confederate, regardless of the controversy it's already mired in.

When the network announced last week that they'd be staying in business with Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss by ordering straight-to-series a new drama from the duo set in an alternate reality where the Southern states successfully seceded from the Union, giving rise to a nation in which slavery is not only legal, but a modern institution, the reaction was overwhelmingly negative.

As HBO programming president Casey Bloys appeared before reporters Wednesday at the Television Critics Association's summer press tour, he was questioned over whether the response gave the network pause. While he admitted the announcement could've been handled better, he expressed nothing but confidence in the project and its high-profile creators.