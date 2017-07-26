What does it take to join the Balmain Army? Turns out, it has very little to do with your clothes.

Last Sunday, Balmain's first-ever LA flagship opened its Melrose Place doors, and high-end shopaholics went absolutely nuts...for good reason. In celebration of this, we sat down with the brand's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, to chat his famous muses, his love for the city and, of course, what it would take for us to join the ranks of his celeb besties (like Rihanna and Kim Kardashian) as part of the Balmain Army.

(And if you're unfamiliar with Olivier and his band of celeb BFFs a.k.a. soldiers, here's your much-needed refresher. Chrissy Teigen, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Rihanna, Jourdan Dunn, Justin Bieber, Joan Smalls, Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian and Kanye West are just some of the infamous army's core members. (Casual, right?) So it should come as no surprise that the designer couldn't just pick one muse.)