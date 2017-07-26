Beware, bears—Kelly Ripais in town.

As the LIVE co-host recalled to Seth Meyers during an appearance on Late Night Tuesday, she and her husband Mark Consuelos were on a camp trip with their three children when they came face to face with a large, furry friend...or foe.

From the moment they touched down, Ripa had a feeling they were a touch out of their element. "We took the kids camping at a place on Vancouver Island where the first thing you do is you arrive by seaplane," she told Meyers. Because Consuelos had mentioned there would be a jacuzzi, Ripa packed two pairs of shorts, a bikini—and a ballgown. You know, just in case!

"I'm going to the wilderness in snowcapped mountains with two bikinis and a pair of shorts," she quipped. Upon landing, the camp's workers asked if the family had any food on them. "I am a mom of three kids. I have a seven-course dinner in my backpack," Ripa retorted.