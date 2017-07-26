EXCLUSIVE!

Bachelor Nation Celebrates Chris Harrison's Birthday With Heartfelt—and Hilarious—Thank You Notes

Chris Harrison, Birthday, Thank You

Melissa Hebeler/E! Illustration

Bachelor Nation, it's time to take a moment and say your goodbyes thanks to Chris Harrison.

While millions of viewers know the TV host as the man who keeps things running smoothly on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, several contestants think of him as so much more.

Some may call him a confidant, a therapist or simply an all-around good guy.

As Chris celebrates his birthday today, E! News decided to channel Jimmy Fallon's popular "Thank You Notes" segment with a few of our favorite contestants from the franchise.

Let's just say the men and women of Bachelor Nation have nothing but love for the TV veteran. 

JoJo Fletcher, Jingle Ball 2016, Arrivals

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

JoJo Fletcher

"Thank you Chris Harrison for being my one and only shoulder to cry/rest my feet on. You always came through. Love you ALWAYS. #therealMVP"

Evan Bass, Carly Waddell

Amy Plumb

Evan Bass & Carly Waddell

"Thank you Chris Harrison: The man, the myth, and the rock of Bachelor Nation. We are humbled and honored that you married us and we love you so, so much. Hope you have the happiest of birthdays!" 

Chris Harrison, Molly Mesnick, Jason Mesnick

Photo by Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

Jason Mesnick

"Thank you Chris Harrison for teaching me how to do my own make-up. While your go-to make-up artist was not traveling with us in New Zealand, you took the time to take me into the mens' room and from the goodness in your heart...You not only showed me how to put on powder, blush, and mascara…but you also let me borrow your 'equipment' from your own make-up kit. You will always hold a special place in my heart as my first and only cosmetologist!"

Ben Higgins

Courtesy of iHeartRadio

Ben Higgins

"Thank you Chris Harrison. As your birthday is upon you, I want to remind you of how many years you have graced the TV helping people on the pursuit of love. Fans have watched you on Season 1 as a mid 20-year-old to now being a…well, we will all guess how old you are after 22 seasons later. Thank you for always having impeccable timing, always being a listening ear (even if you are getting paid for it), but most importantly for being the face of romantic love for my generation."

Becca Tilley, Bachelor Fourth of July

Tasia Wells/WireImage)

Becca Tilley

"Thank you Chris Harrison for having the best poker face and not letting on that I was about to get dumped! Always appreciated the element of surprise! HAPPY BIRTHDAY." 

Wells, The Bachelorette

ABC

Wells Adams

"Thank you Chris Harrison for your uncanny ability to count things. Without you, I would have never been able to see that there was only one rose left on that little table. Happy birthday ya old fart!
Love, a guy whom you don't follow on Twitter and it hurts his soul."

Sarah Herron

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Sarah Herron

"Thank you Chris Harrison for being the best Bachelor sugar daddy and taking me on amazing vacations. Happy Birthday Chris!" 

The Bachelor, Erica Rose

ABC

Erica Rose

"Thank you Chris Harrison for always laughing with me and not at me, even when I wore a tiara and asked where the maids at the Bachelor Mansion were." 

Luke Pell, The Bachelorette

ABC

Luke Pell

"Thank you Chris Harrison for always being there to remind us that the final rose laying on the table in front of us at the end of each rose ceremony was indeed the final rose."

Alexis Waters

Brad Barket/Getty Images

Alexis Waters

"Thank you Chris Harrison for never judging me when I would wear the same outfit 5 days in a row in the mansion and thank you for believing in me when I said I was a dolphin. Happy birthday ya stud!"

Dean Unglert

Annie Thompson for Fine N Funky

Dean Unglert

"Thank you Chris Harrison. You never laughed at any of my hilarious jokes. Thank you for being a constant reminder that I'm really not that funny at all. Hope you have the best 31st birthday ever!" 

Ashley Iaconetti

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images for Fashion Media

Ashley "I" Iaconetti

"Thank you Chris Harrison for always having a smirk on your face when you know I'm on the verge of tears. Happy birthday to the man whose presence usually means heartbreak. Luckily for me, I've never been eliminated in a rose ceremony."

Chase, The Bachelorette

ABC

Chase McNary

"Thank you Chris Harrison for the key to that fantasy suite that I still haven't used. Use it for your birthday. It's on me...well maybe JoJo Fletcher too."

The Bachelorette, Ben Z.

ABC

Ben Zorn

"Thank you Chris Harrison. I hope America appreciates all the time and practice you have sacrificed for the perfect toast; whenever I hear a glass clinking, I feel like you're about to enter the room. I will forever be referring to it as 'The Chris Harrison.' Cheers."  

Robby, The Bachelorette

ABC

Robby Hayes

"Thank you Chris Harrison for always being there for me on my journey. You're like a sour patch kid, unknowingly leading me to a heartbreak but nonetheless, there in the end to try and help cheer me up. Oh and I'm pretty sure I lost a sock in the mansion—a blue on. Let me know if you find it. See you in Paradise this summer!" 

Jared Haibon

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Jared Haibon

"Thank you Chris Harrison for the constant reminder that no matter how many girls may have liked me in Paradise, they'd still all rather date you." 

Bachelor in Paradise, Chad Johnson

ABC

Chad Johnson

"Thank you Chris Harrison. May your robes always be soft and your mimosas always full." 

Jade Roper, Tanner Tolbert

Instagram

Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert

"Thank you Chris Harrison. Happy Birthday to our favorite wedding officiant...may this next year be your 'Most Dramatic' one yet."

The Twins: Happily Ever After?, The Bachelor, Emily Ferguson, Haley Ferguson

Freeform

Emily & Haley Ferguson

"Thank you Chris Harrison for allowing twin sisters to go on The Bachelor and date the same guy. Making Bachelor history with the most dramatic twins yet. Happy Birthday!"

Ashlee Frazier

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

AshLee Frazier

"Thank you Chris Harrison for being the wittiest man I know...when my dad's not around." 

The Bachelor, Whitney

ABC

Whitney Fransway

"Thank you Chris Harrison for leaving me on the island. Cheers to you on your birthday!" 

The Bachelorette, Season 13, Adam

ABC

Adam Gottschalk

"Thank you for putting up with me and Adam Jr. over these last few weeks—if you ever want another caddy when you play golf, just let me know!" 

The Bachelorette, Season 13, Jack

ABC

Jack Stone

"Thank you Chris Harrison for always reminding us that it's the most 'dramatic,' 'historic,' and/or 'exciting' season ever."

The Bachelorette, season 13, Lucas

ABC

Whaboom

"Thank you Chris Harrison. You have the toughest hosting job in the industry, putting Alex Trebek and Pat Sajak to shame. Happy birthday." 

The Bachelor, Danielle L.

ABC

Danielle Lombard

"Thank you Chris Harrison. Happy birthday to the one guy who loves roses more than girls!" 

The Bachelor, Jasmine G.

ABC

Jasmine Goode

"Thank you Chris Harrison for not judging me when I gave Nick Viall the chokey. Hope you have the most DRAMATIC birthday ever!!" 

So, how will Chris celebrate his special day today? We can only home he's enjoying a tropical getaway far away from any rose ceremonies.

But between his important role in Bachelor Nation as well as hosting Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and Miss America, perhaps a relaxing day at home sounds pretty nice right about now.

Whatever the case may be, please know Mr. Harrison that we appreciate all you do.

The Bachelorette airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC. And watch the two-night premiere of Bachelor in Paradise kicking off August 14 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

—Additional reporting by Ashley Lewin, Holly Passalaqua, Alli Rosenbloom and Amanda Williams

