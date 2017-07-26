Melissa Hebeler/E! Illustration
Melissa Hebeler/E! Illustration
Bachelor Nation, it's time to take a moment and say your goodbyes thanks to Chris Harrison.
While millions of viewers know the TV host as the man who keeps things running smoothly on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, several contestants think of him as so much more.
Some may call him a confidant, a therapist or simply an all-around good guy.
As Chris celebrates his birthday today, E! News decided to channel Jimmy Fallon's popular "Thank You Notes" segment with a few of our favorite contestants from the franchise.
Let's just say the men and women of Bachelor Nation have nothing but love for the TV veteran.
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
"Thank you Chris Harrison for being my one and only shoulder to cry/rest my feet on. You always came through. Love you ALWAYS. #therealMVP"
Amy Plumb
"Thank you Chris Harrison: The man, the myth, and the rock of Bachelor Nation. We are humbled and honored that you married us and we love you so, so much. Hope you have the happiest of birthdays!"
Photo by Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images
"Thank you Chris Harrison for teaching me how to do my own make-up. While your go-to make-up artist was not traveling with us in New Zealand, you took the time to take me into the mens' room and from the goodness in your heart...You not only showed me how to put on powder, blush, and mascara…but you also let me borrow your 'equipment' from your own make-up kit. You will always hold a special place in my heart as my first and only cosmetologist!"
Courtesy of iHeartRadio
"Thank you Chris Harrison. As your birthday is upon you, I want to remind you of how many years you have graced the TV helping people on the pursuit of love. Fans have watched you on Season 1 as a mid 20-year-old to now being a…well, we will all guess how old you are after 22 seasons later. Thank you for always having impeccable timing, always being a listening ear (even if you are getting paid for it), but most importantly for being the face of romantic love for my generation."
Tasia Wells/WireImage)
"Thank you Chris Harrison for having the best poker face and not letting on that I was about to get dumped! Always appreciated the element of surprise! HAPPY BIRTHDAY."
ABC
"Thank you Chris Harrison for your uncanny ability to count things. Without you, I would have never been able to see that there was only one rose left on that little table. Happy birthday ya old fart!
Love, a guy whom you don't follow on Twitter and it hurts his soul."
Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage
"Thank you Chris Harrison for being the best Bachelor sugar daddy and taking me on amazing vacations. Happy Birthday Chris!"
ABC
"Thank you Chris Harrison for always laughing with me and not at me, even when I wore a tiara and asked where the maids at the Bachelor Mansion were."
ABC
"Thank you Chris Harrison for always being there to remind us that the final rose laying on the table in front of us at the end of each rose ceremony was indeed the final rose."
Brad Barket/Getty Images
"Thank you Chris Harrison for never judging me when I would wear the same outfit 5 days in a row in the mansion and thank you for believing in me when I said I was a dolphin. Happy birthday ya stud!"
Annie Thompson for Fine N Funky
"Thank you Chris Harrison. You never laughed at any of my hilarious jokes. Thank you for being a constant reminder that I'm really not that funny at all. Hope you have the best 31st birthday ever!"
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images for Fashion Media
"Thank you Chris Harrison for always having a smirk on your face when you know I'm on the verge of tears. Happy birthday to the man whose presence usually means heartbreak. Luckily for me, I've never been eliminated in a rose ceremony."
ABC
"Thank you Chris Harrison for the key to that fantasy suite that I still haven't used. Use it for your birthday. It's on me...well maybe JoJo Fletcher too."
ABC
"Thank you Chris Harrison. I hope America appreciates all the time and practice you have sacrificed for the perfect toast; whenever I hear a glass clinking, I feel like you're about to enter the room. I will forever be referring to it as 'The Chris Harrison.' Cheers."
ABC
"Thank you Chris Harrison for always being there for me on my journey. You're like a sour patch kid, unknowingly leading me to a heartbreak but nonetheless, there in the end to try and help cheer me up. Oh and I'm pretty sure I lost a sock in the mansion—a blue on. Let me know if you find it. See you in Paradise this summer!"
Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic
"Thank you Chris Harrison for the constant reminder that no matter how many girls may have liked me in Paradise, they'd still all rather date you."
ABC
"Thank you Chris Harrison. May your robes always be soft and your mimosas always full."
"Thank you Chris Harrison. Happy Birthday to our favorite wedding officiant...may this next year be your 'Most Dramatic' one yet."
Freeform
"Thank you Chris Harrison for allowing twin sisters to go on The Bachelor and date the same guy. Making Bachelor history with the most dramatic twins yet. Happy Birthday!"
Amanda Edwards/WireImage
"Thank you Chris Harrison for being the wittiest man I know...when my dad's not around."
ABC
"Thank you Chris Harrison for leaving me on the island. Cheers to you on your birthday!"
ABC
"Thank you for putting up with me and Adam Jr. over these last few weeks—if you ever want another caddy when you play golf, just let me know!"
ABC
"Thank you Chris Harrison for always reminding us that it's the most 'dramatic,' 'historic,' and/or 'exciting' season ever."
ABC
"Thank you Chris Harrison. You have the toughest hosting job in the industry, putting Alex Trebek and Pat Sajak to shame. Happy birthday."
ABC
"Thank you Chris Harrison. Happy birthday to the one guy who loves roses more than girls!"
ABC
"Thank you Chris Harrison for not judging me when I gave Nick Viall the chokey. Hope you have the most DRAMATIC birthday ever!!"
So, how will Chris celebrate his special day today? We can only home he's enjoying a tropical getaway far away from any rose ceremonies.
But between his important role in Bachelor Nation as well as hosting Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and Miss America, perhaps a relaxing day at home sounds pretty nice right about now.
Whatever the case may be, please know Mr. Harrison that we appreciate all you do.
The Bachelorette airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC. And watch the two-night premiere of Bachelor in Paradise kicking off August 14 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
—Additional reporting by Ashley Lewin, Holly Passalaqua, Alli Rosenbloom and Amanda Williams