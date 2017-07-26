Bachelor Nation, it's time to take a moment and say your goodbyes thanks to Chris Harrison.

While millions of viewers know the TV host as the man who keeps things running smoothly on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, several contestants think of him as so much more.

Some may call him a confidant, a therapist or simply an all-around good guy.

As Chris celebrates his birthday today, E! News decided to channel Jimmy Fallon's popular "Thank You Notes" segment with a few of our favorite contestants from the franchise.

Let's just say the men and women of Bachelor Nation have nothing but love for the TV veteran.