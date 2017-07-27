Birdie Joe Danielson is quite the charmer!
Total Divas star Nattie Neidhart is admitting she's now open to the idea of children after her first introduction to Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan's adorable 11-week-old daughter.
"Birdie is so cute. She actually kind of makes me want to have kids," the WWE Superstar confessed during an exclusive interview with E! News promoting the show's upcoming seventh season. "I've always just been too scared to have kids. I feel like it's so much work and you never get to have your life back. What moms do on a day-to-day basis blows my mind. Moms have ladder matches every single day. I just don't know if I could deal with the stress of it every day."
However, the littlest Bella seems to have changed the 32-year-old wrestler's attitude toward motherhood.
"I saw Birdie and I thought, 'OK, maybe I do want to be a mom.' Birdie is that cute that I do actually want kids!" Nattie, who's been married to husband TJ Wilson since 2013, said. She added, "She looks so much like Bryan! I know some of Brie's features will come out in her, but she looks a lot like Bryan."
Nattie also already predicted a future for little Birdie in wrestling, following in her parents' and auntie's footsteps. "Birdie's going to be a wrestler for sure!" she declared. "She's going to be a superstar in the WWE!"
But while it will be years before we see Birdie dominating the competition, mama Brie has already promised her return to the ring before continuing to expand her family.
"I have to make a comeback to wrestling before [having more kids]," the new mom told Sibley Scoles at Comic-Con 2017 alongside twin sister Nikki Bella. "I miss that ring. I feel like the Bella Twins need to be back in the ring together again."
Yes! Yes! Yes!
Season seven of Total Divas premieres later this fall.
Watch the season two premiere of Total Bellas Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 9 p.m., only on E!