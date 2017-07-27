However, the littlest Bella seems to have changed the 32-year-old wrestler's attitude toward motherhood.

"I saw Birdie and I thought, 'OK, maybe I do want to be a mom.' Birdie is that cute that I do actually want kids!" Nattie, who's been married to husband TJ Wilson since 2013, said. She added, "She looks so much like Bryan! I know some of Brie's features will come out in her, but she looks a lot like Bryan."

Nattie also already predicted a future for little Birdie in wrestling, following in her parents' and auntie's footsteps. "Birdie's going to be a wrestler for sure!" she declared. "She's going to be a superstar in the WWE!"

But while it will be years before we see Birdie dominating the competition, mama Brie has already promised her return to the ring before continuing to expand her family.