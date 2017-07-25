DeGuire/WireImage
Would love to know your thoughts.
In this week's edition of So... (remember the Rihanna debate last week?), we're bringing Charlize Theron's latest red carpet look to the forefront of everyone's mind. Why? Good question.
The Atomic Blonde star has been on a Dior kick lately—first with this all-white, bra-baring number then in all-black on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and now on yet another red carpet in the above edgy outfit complete with plenty of sheer and a little fringe.
Coupled with vintage Fred Leighton jewels and Dior pointed-toe boots, the star's barely-there attire has us wondering exactly how we feel about it.
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
For starters, we're used to seeing Charlize in classic, ultra-feminine silhouettes, flowing skirts and all-around timeless looks, so this is clearly outside her norm. Whether she's still portraying Agent Lorraine Broughton, her character in the upcoming film (which of course she is), or she's trying out a more dangerous red carpet style we're on the fence about whether it's working for her.
Alex J. Berliner/ABImages
We do love the way her dewy, natural-looking makeup contrasted the dark ensemble, but did it help or hinder the overall image?
Sipa via AP Images
Her pulled back hair and side part are almost, at this point, a signature for her, but again would you have wanted it to be a bit edgier? Something a little more femme fatale?
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
This close up of the dress' details shows just how many moving parts the garment actually possesses: there's a pleated top with a plunging neckline, three-quarter length sleeves and a body chain illusion, a leather bralette and a skirt of fringe.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
It's time to make your own conclusions.
Neilson Barnard/Getty Image
So...thoughts?
