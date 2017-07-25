So...How Do We Feel About Charlize Theron's Latest Red Carpet Look?

ESC: Charlize Theron

DeGuire/WireImage

Would love to know your thoughts.

In this week's edition of So... (remember the Rihanna debate last week?), we're bringing Charlize Theron's latest red carpet look to the forefront of everyone's mind. Why? Good question.

The Atomic Blonde star has been on a Dior kick lately—first with this all-white, bra-baring number then in all-black on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and now on yet another red carpet in the above edgy outfit complete with plenty of sheer and a little fringe.

Coupled with vintage Fred Leighton jewels and Dior pointed-toe boots, the star's barely-there attire has us wondering exactly how we feel about it.

ESC: Charlize Theron

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

For starters, we're used to seeing Charlize in classic, ultra-feminine silhouettes, flowing skirts and all-around timeless looks, so this is clearly outside her norm. Whether she's still portraying Agent Lorraine Broughton, her character in the upcoming film (which of course she is), or she's trying out a more dangerous red carpet style we're on the fence about whether it's working for her.

ESC: Charlize Theron

Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

We do love the way her dewy, natural-looking makeup contrasted the dark ensemble, but did it help or hinder the overall image?

ESC: Charlize Theron

Sipa via AP Images

Her pulled back hair and side part are almost, at this point, a signature for her, but again would you have wanted it to be a bit edgier? Something a little more femme fatale?

ESC: Charlize Theron

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

This close up of the dress' details shows just how many moving parts the garment actually possesses: there's a pleated top with a plunging neckline, three-quarter length sleeves and a body chain illusion, a leather bralette and a skirt of fringe.

ESC: Charlize Theron

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

It's time to make your own conclusions.

ESC: Charlize Theron

Neilson Barnard/Getty Image

So...thoughts?

Let us know in the comments below!

Our Facebook page works, too.

