After six years of anticipation, Game of Thrones is finally ready to put Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen in the same room.

While fans of the HBO hit may be thrilled that the King of the North has accepted Khaleesi's invitation and embarked on a trek to Dragonstone, the move certainly didn't help ease the growing tension between Jon (Kit Harington) and his sister Sansa (Sophie Turner). He may have left her in charge of Winterfell in his absence, but it stands to reason that an alliance with Dany (Emilia Clarke) would only further diminish her influence on her half-brother in the future. And if we've learned one thing about Sansa, it's that she's not too keen on being ignored.