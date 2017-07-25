Could there be a female 007 in the near future?

Chris Hemsworth sure thinks there should be, and he recently told W Magazine that he'd like to see his Snow White and the Huntsman co-star Charlize Theron take over the role.

"She embodies every ounce of strength and nobility and dignity and integrity that that character should have," he told the magazine. "She's smart as hell. She's physically able. Watching her in those fight scenes [in Snow White], doing it in high heels and an eight-foot long gown was even more impressive."

In the meantime, Theron is gearing up for the release of Atomic Blonde, in which she plays her own badass spy, and E! News caught up with her at the film's premiere to discuss what she thinks of the growing female James Bond campaign.

"It's so sweet," she told us. "I love that Chris Hemsworth has my back like that. He's such a sweetheart. But also, I think Daniel [Craig] is doing it so I want to wish him well, and I absolutely love him as Bond."