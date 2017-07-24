Kailyn Lowry is opening up about a special man viewers may never get to meet.

On tonight's all-new Teen Mom 2, the reality star found herself enjoying some girl time with her close friend Kristen.

While FaceTiming her "soul sister," Kailyn was asked about the man she had recently been seeing. As it turns out, they already broke up before MTV cameras could even capture him.

"We're not together, we broke up and we're not together anymore. I guess there's not really much to say," Kailyn shared. "It was like, dating him, not dating him, on and off, whatever. I wish that it could have worked out, but it just didn't work out."

The 25-year-old admitted that she never "plastered" him on social media. In fact, the mystery man "didn't get heavily involved" with her kids.