19 Next-Level Platform Sneakers That Don't Feel Basic

  • By
  • &

by Taylor Stephan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Sarah Jessica Parker

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jordyn Woods, Instagram

Keeping Up With Jordyn Woods: See What It's Like to Be Kylie Jenner's BFF!

"Bachelor in Paradise" Stars Spark Romance Rumors

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Branded: Platform Sneakers

It's news to no one that sneakers are having a moment.

Not only are celebs wearing them on their days off, everyone else seems to be wearing them IRL, too. But how many times can you really wear the same white sneaker before it starts making every outfit feel basic?

But basic you are not, and thanks to the platform sneaker (a.k.a. your new everyday footwear), you never have to feel basic again. Yes, the lifted shoe has a slightly throwback vibe, but luckily the '90s are also having a moment.

More good news: There's tons to choose from. Whether you want a leather-bound slip on or an embroidered floral lace-up pair, your everyday shoe game just got stepped up.

Branded: Platform Sneakers

Topshop

Topshop College Embroidered Flatform Sneaker, $48

Branded: Platform Sneakers

Kenzo

Kenzo K-Lace Platform Sneakers, $335

Branded: Platform Sneakers

Vans

Vans Old Skool Platform Sneaker, $65

Article continues below

Branded: Platform Sneakers

Joshua Sanders

Joshua Sanders Felt Bow Slip-On Platform Trainers, $206

Branded: Platform Sneakers

Kendall + Kylie

Kendall + Kylie Rae 3 Platform Sneaker, $135

Branded: Platform Sneakers

Boohoo

Boohoo Amy Floral Embroidered Platform Trainer, $32

Article continues below

Branded: Platform Sneakers

Puma

Puma Basket Core Platform, $100

Branded: Platform Sneakers

Alexander McQueen

Alexander McQueen Sneaker, $575

Branded: Platform Sneakers

JSlides

JSlides Aprie Embroidered Sneaker, $135

Article continues below

Branded: Platform Sneakers

Opening Ceremony

Opening Ceremony Slip-On-Sneakers, $250

Branded: Platform Sneakers

Philipp Plein

Philipp Plein 'Frenzy' Flatform Sneakers, $191

Branded: Platform Sneakers

Allsaints

Allsaints Aya Platform Slip-On, $198

Article continues below

Branded: Platform Sneakers

Egrey

Egrey Flatform Sneakers, $384

Branded: Platform Sneakers

Joshua Sanders

Joshua Sanders NY Cotton Slip-On Platform Trainers, $163

Branded: Platform Sneakers

Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Leya Gingham Sneakers, $100

Article continues below

Branded: Platform Sneakers

Kenneth Cole New York

Kenneth Cole New York Abbey Platform Sneaker, $72

Branded: Platform Sneakers

Topshop

Topshop Cortex Studded Flatform Sneaker, $48

Branded: Platform Sneakers

K-Swiss

Gstaad Flatform Sneaker, $100

Article continues below

Branded: Platform Sneakers

Kendall + Kylie

Kendall + Kylie Tyler Platform Sneaker, $130

Sold on the platform sneaker trend? 

Yeah, so are we. 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Top Stories , Life/Style , VG
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.